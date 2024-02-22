Jaahnavi Kandula’s Cause of Death? Seattle Police Officer Who Struck And Killed Her Will Not Face Criminal Charges

The family of Jaahnavi Kandula failed to give her justice as the Seattle Police Officer will not face criminal charges. Let us inform you that, Jaahnavi Kandula is no more between us as she lost her life in an accident. The Indian girl Jaahnavi Kandula was struck and killed by a Seattle Police Officer. Now, recently, it has been confirmed that her killer will not face any criminal charges. Why did the court take this decision? What happened to her? This report will help you to learn about Jaahnavi Kandula and the Seattle Police Officer. Stay tuned for more information.

Jaahnavi Kandula was an Indian student who was staying abroad for her studies. Unfortunately, she lost her life in an unexpected event. The Seattle police officer was also involved in this incident. The family of Jaahnavi Kandula failed to give her justice due to the lack of evidence. The Seattle Police will not face any criminal charges due to the lack of evidence. The evidence plays a key role whenever a person presents in a court. The family of Jaahnavi Kandula collected the lack of evidence against the Seattle Police officer. The Seattle officer who is responsible for Jaahnavi Kandula’s death was responding to an overdose call. More information has been mentioned in the next section.

Jaahnavi Kandula’s Cause of Death?

The family of Jaahnavi Kandula is seeking justice. The King County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed on Wednesday that the Seattle police officer will not face any criminal charges as there is no perfect evidence that can prove that Jaahnavi Kandula lost her life due to a Seattle police Officer. According to the King County Prosecuting Attorney, “Jaahnavi Kandula’s death was unexpected and also heartbreaking for the whole nation”. As we earlier mentioned, Jaahnavi Kandula was an Indian girl who was hit by a Seattle police officer’s vehicle. She was 23 years old at the time of her passing. Scroll down the page.

During the incident time, the 23-year-old girl on January 23 crossed a street located in Seattle. She was badly injured in the Seattle police officer’s vehicle. The officer was driving his vehicle with the overspeed. The King County Prosecuting advocate Leesa Manison revealed that, due to the lack of evidence we failed to prove the police officer was a criminal. Footage of the incident has also gone viral on the internet. The video shows that he was passing at high speed as he was responding to a call. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.