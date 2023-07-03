Jackson County Accident: Cottonwood Man Bobby Worley Died in a Fatal Two-Car Crash

Recently the news has come on the internet that 58 years old man has passed away after involving in a car accident. The man was identified as Bobby Worley. He is no more among his close ones and took his last breath at a young age. Recently the news has come on the internet and circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Now many are very curious to know about Bobby Worley and his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Bobby Worley lost his life due to an accident. The tragic accident took place on Saturday, 1 July 2023 at around 9:15 p.m. in Jackson County, near State Road 2 and Timberlane Road. Currently, Florida Highway Patrol has been investigating a fatal two-car accident. Bobby Worley has been confirmed by a Police.

Jackson County Accident

A sport utility vehicle, driven by 58 years old guy from Newville, Florida, stooped at the stop sign at the crossing of State Road 2 while traveling south on Timberlane Road with three lady passengers, aged 57, and 53, and from Jacksonville Beach, Florida. On State Road 2, just west of Timberlane Road, vehicle two, driven by a 29-year-old male from Cottonwood, Alabama, and carrying a 29-year-old female passenger, had been traveling east. Due to the crash, vehicle two crossed over and rolled over after passing through Vehicle One. The other vehicle headed north on the grassy shoulder south of State Road 2 and reached its final stop just east of Timberlane Road. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Bobby Worley was a very amazing and helpful person who was also known for his kind nature and he will be always missed by his family, friends, and those who knew him. His passing news left many people in shock and pain as no one thought that he will leave the world like this. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on the social media platforms.