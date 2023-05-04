Jackson Mahomes kissing Video Goes Viral On Reddit and Twitter Charges Explained!

Jackson Mahomes is gathering so much popularity on the internet in recent and nowadays days. He is an American football quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League (NFL) and also a social media star who carries a large number of fans on his social media pages. There is a video coming forward that featured him and now he is arrested and charged. After coming out of this news, many of his fans and loved ones are worried about him and curious to know more about this incident. In this article, we shared the complete information about him and this incident.

As per the sources and information, he was arrested and now facing multiple charges. A CCTV footage shared on the internet in which he was seen forcefully kissing Vaughn two times by the neck. He kissed her forcefully and after this incident, she reported to the police about this allegedly forcefully kissing incident and police immediately detained him and charged him with this abusive behavior. He was taken into custody at about 8:00 am at the Johnson County Detention Center and his next appearance in court is set for 11 May 2023. This news is spreading like wild fire on the news.

Vaughn is identified as the restaurant waitress and was forcefully kissed two times by the neck. She stated a statement that this incident marked a bruise on her neck and said that he pushed her away. She is currently 19 years old and working as a waiter at her establishment. This incident took place on 25 February at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park. This incident is getting attention after his arrest and he is now facing one count of battery and three counts of aggravated se8ual battery. Scroll down to know more about him.

He also gained too much popularity on his TikTok for his video content and he began creating videos on social media in 2019. He generated a massive amount of fans on social media in a short time period. He shares videos of his lifestyle including travel, fashion, fitness, and many more. He also works for multiple popular brands as an influencer. There is a video also circulating on the internet that shows the complete incident and crosses a large number of views continuously. Many social media users are expressing their reactions to this video and his arrest.