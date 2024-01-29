Jacky Ickx Accident: What Happened And Where Is He Now? CCTV Video Footage

In this article, we will share the details of Jacky Ickx and the news of this tragic accident is making headlines on news channels. He is a Belgian former racing driver and is most popular for winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans six times, marking him as the second-highest of all time. He was recently involved in a fatal crash incident in which he was injured badly. Several questions have surfaced over the internet related to this tragic incident and many are curious to know about his current health status. Let’s continue your reading and we will try to share all the details.

Jacky Ickx’s complete name is Jacques Bernard Edmon Martin Henry. He is a racing driver who won the hearts of many through his amazing game performances and his fans are worried for him. Social media users are curious to know about his current health update and are reaching out the online platforms to get further details. According to the sources, Ickx was involved in a crash incident and it happened on 23 January 2024 but this accident was not serious. He didn’t sustain any serious injury and the details are also not officially confirmed. There are some images of his 1970’s accident were also shared on the internet sites. Scroll down this page and continue your reading…

Jacky Ickx Accident

This incident also highlights the serious accident that happened in 1970 when Jacky Ickx was involved in a serious accident at the Spanish Grand Prix. On 19th April 1970, The roar of engines filled the Circuito del Jarama when 13 Formula One cars launched into the Spanish Grand Prix. In this race, he was driving his Ferrari 312B2 with characteristic skill and speed. The accident happened when his Ferrari collided with the BRM P138 driven by Jackie Oliver, as the pack jostled for position on the rain-slickened track. Swipe up this page and keep reading…



This accident led both cars to careen out of control, and in a heart-stopping moment, both erupted in flames. Jackie managed to scramble free relatively unscathed, but Ickx found himself trapped in the inferno. In this incident, Ickx faced severe burns to his hands and face. After this incident, he was immediately admitted to a nearby hospital for the treatment of his intensive burns. Miraculously, he returned to the cockpit at the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix in just 17 days. At present, his health status is fine and he is with his family enjoying his family life and his career.