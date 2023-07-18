Jacob Randall Robison: Florida Man Beats His Girlfriend’s 1-year-old Daughter

Here we are sharing a piece of big news with you a 23-year-old man has been arrested by the police for beating his partner’s 1-year-old daughter death. The baby was shattered so harshly that her body was bruised “from head to toe”, which was defined by the ER doctors as ‘the worst cast they’d ever seen’. Recently the news has come on the internet as soon as this news spread on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

On the basis of the report, a 23-year-old Florida man has been identified as Jacob Randall Robison. He was arrested by the police on 13 July 2023, Thursday. On 12 July at around 11:09 pm, Deputies with the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) replied to a call from the victim’s mom who told her one-year-old kid was ” not breathing and turning blue.” She reported to the dispatcher that she had been pulling into the Dollar General store in the 1400 block of Shadeville Road, situated about 20 miles south of Tallahassee, Florida. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who is Jacob Randall Robison?

When the first responders, upon reaching the scene, stated they discovered the mom who is identified as Skylar in the court documents, sobbing in the parking lot and clutching her daughter to her chest as she begged for assistance. A couple of deputies tried to save the young girl’s life through life-saving measures with an AED and chest contractions. But, they stated that the child was wrapped in bruises and Completely unresponsive. Wakulla County Fire Rescue Paramedics reached and has been taken to the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Jacob Randall Robison is responsible for murdering his girlfriend’s infant daughter. He is charged with one count of second-degree murder. As per Skylar, she was at work earlier in the day when her partner texted her saying he was “cuddling” with the child when she somehow fell off the bed, counting, So if she has another knot on her head. He was arrested later that day and has been currently being held in the Wakulla County Jail without bond. Here we have shared all the information which we had. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.