Jacqueline Gold Death Reason? British Businesswoman and Ann Summer Boss Dies At 62

A successful British businesswoman, who was the executive chair of Gold Group International, Ann Summers, Jacqueline Gold has sadly passed away at the age of 62. He was estimated to be the 16th richest woman in Great Briain, who has worth EUR 470 million in 2019, as per The Sunday Times Rich List. Unfortunately, Jacqueline Gold has gone from this world leaving her family and loved ones devastated. She was the one who transformed the lingerie and S3x toy chain Ann Summers and gained a popular as a champion of women in business. Let’s find out what was the reason behind her unfortunate passing.

According to her family, Jacqueline Gold took her last breath on Thursday evening, March 16, 2023 after suffering from breast cancer. Yes, the personality had been suffering from breast cancer for the last seven years. It was said that Ms Gold expanded her business Ann SUmmers from a firm with four backstreet shops into a multi-million-pound business. The news of her sudden passing was confirmed by her family on Friday, March 17, 2023. At the last time, she was surrounded by her loved ones. Her sudden passing has shocked the entire community and his colleagues who were with her always.

Jacqueline Gold Death Reason?

Born as Jacqueline Summers Gold on July 16, 1960, in Bromley, Kent in England. She was the daughter of Beryl Hunt and businessman David Gold. His father was running a publishing business that introduced s3x magazines to the British high street. He wept when Jacqueline was born to his first wife, he always wanted a son. Jacqueline and her sister grew up in a spacious three-story house with a large garden and also a swimming pool.

A statement was made by her family that reads,” It is with unspeakable sadness that Ann Summers confirms our amazing executive chair Jacqueline Gold CBE passed away yesterday evening with her husband Dan, daughter Scarlett, sister Vanessa, and brother-in-law Nick, by her side. She was an activist for women in business, and championed female entrepreneurs with the ambition to better the working environment for women”.

The first shop of Ann Summers was opened in 1971 and the business was bought by Ms. Gold’s father and his brother Ralph. First, she joined her family business as an intern but made the Ann Summer brand by making it more famous for females. Jacqueline Gold will be always remembered by her loved ones and family. Please keep her in your thoughts and prayers.