Jaida Rosado Accident: Two Hurt in Car Accident CCTV Video Footage

These days, accident cases are increasing a lot, meanwhile, a new accident has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that a woman named Jaida Rosado became the victim of a terrible accident. Yes, you heard it right. This accident attracted people’s attention, after which everyone was eager to know about Jaida Rosado’s accident. Even now people have started asking many questions about Jaida Rosado’s accident like when Jaida Rosado’s accident happened. What were the consequences of Jaida Rosado’s accident? Have the police started their investigation into Jaida Rosado’s accident? We have collected the answers to all these questions for you. If you also want to know in depth about Jaida Rosado’s accident, then stay with us till the end of the article.

Jaida Rosado Accident

As we have told you at the beginning of the article Jaida Rosado has become the victim of a terrible accident. Jaida Rosado is becoming a topic of discussion for people due to her accident. According to sources, it has been learned that Jaida Rosado’s accident happened due to a car crash on Dusable Lake Shore Drive in South Side Chicago on Monday night. This accident was so bad that Jaida Rosado lost her life in this accident. After which everyone is feeling disappointed after knowing about Jaida Rosado’s accident.

Jaida Rosado Accident

As police continued their investigation into Jaida Rosado’s accident, they learned that it happened around 8:48 p.m. in the 3000 block of Dusable Lake Shore Drive. Police also said that in this accident, Jaida Rosado’s vehicle went out of control due to which her car collided with a nearby tree. The 21-year-old car driver who was injured in the incident was admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital on the spot. But Jaida Rosado could not recover from her injuries and she died in the hospital.

However, the police have sealed the accident area as they continue their investigation into Jaida Rosado’s accident. Jaida Rosado was a very kind-hearted woman living in Chicago, Illinois whose death has saddened everyone. But her family is most saddened by her death and never thought that they would lose Jaida Rosado in this way. If we talk about Jaida Rosado’s funeral arrangements, her family has not yet shared any clear information about it. If we receive any further information related to this news, we will definitely share it with you in the next article. Stay safe and stay connected with us for more latest updates.

