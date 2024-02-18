Jain Muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj Passes Away, What Happened To Him?

We are sharing a piece of sad news that Jain Muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj is no more. Yes, it is true that a very well-known saint in the Digambar Jain community. The sudden passing of Jain Muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj left the whole Jain community shocked and in disbelief. The Prime Minister of India also paid tribute to the late Jain Muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj. Currently, the viewers are looking for his cause of death. Several questions have been raised after the passing of Jain Muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj. Stay tuned for more information.

Jain Muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj Passes Away

According to the sources, the Jaind Community Saint, Jain Muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj passed away in Chhattisgarh. The Saint, Jain Muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj took his last breath on Sunday morning at Chandragiri Teerth in Chhattisgarh’s Dongargarh. The emotional tribute is also shared by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter (X). Recently, most of the people are looking for his cause of death. As per the details, the late Saint Chandragiri Teerth in Chhattisgarh’s Dongargarh had gone on permanent fasting 3 days ago. He stopped eating food. He was following the Jain religious process of Santhara which is also known as Sallekhana. Learn more in the next section.

In addition, one of the most renowned Jain communities Saint Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj died at nearly 2:35 AM on February 18, 2024. He was an inspiration for many people. The world and the upcoming generation will never forget his thoughts, motivational words, and support. Late last year, Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj met with the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The whole nation is mourning the loss of a beloved and one of the most renowned Saint Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj. Let’s take a look at his personal life. Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj was born on October 10, 1946, in Sadalga, Karnataka, and died on February 18, 2024. Scroll down the page.

Jain Muni Acharya left an incredible mark in the revitalizing educational and religious activities in the Bundelkhand region. He played a significant role in many people's lives and inspired many youngsters. Furthermore, he was known for his amazing scholarly pursuits. He had a high command of Sanskrit, Prakrit, and other languages. The community is grieving the loss of an exceptional figure who left a lasting impact on countless lives. The whole world and the Jain community will never forget his inspirational words. Not much information was announced regarding the Jain Muni Acharya Vidhyasagar Maharaj's death. May his soul rest in peace.