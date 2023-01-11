Jaiprakash Chhajed Cause of Death? Maharashtra Congress Leader Jaiprakash Chhajed Passed Away

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a senior Congress party leader Jaiprakash Chhajed has passed away recently at the age of 75. He was a senior congress leader and former MLA from Nashik. He is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday night. Since his passing news came on the internet it went viral on social media platforms. Currently, the whole social media mourning his death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

Jaiprakash Chhajed was one of the senior members of the Congress party and he was known for being loyal to the party. He had begun his political profession with a Youth Congress in Nashik and held several executive posts in the city as well as on the regional level in North Maharashtra. He also challenged the Assembly election thrice and was also believed to be close to a late Congress leader former Maharashtra chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh. He was a very loyal and amazing person who achieved huge success in his entire career. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Jaiprakash Chhajed Cause of Death?

Jaiprakash Chhajed Cause of Death?

Former MLA and senior Congress leader Jaiprakash Chhajed passed away recnetly at the age of 75. He took his last breath on Tuesday night, 10 December 2023. Jaiprakash Chhajed passed away due to a heart attack. He was admitted to the private hospital where he lost his life around 10:30 pm.

Congress party leaders said that Jaiprakash Chhajed was not feeling well for the past few days due to his old age diseases. On Tuesday, he was prepared to go to Nagpur for a meeting of congress leaders the next day. He was a very amazing person who did not quit the congress party till his last breath. He will be missed by his close ones. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms.