Jaipur-Agra National Highway: 11 including 6 Woman Killed After Speeding truck rams into Passenger Bus

11 people died on Jaipur-Agra National Highway as a truck slammed into stand still bus on road. Good Day Readers. Today horrific news has come from Jaipur-Agra National Highway stating that a truck slammed into standstill bus and took away the lives of 11 people. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A tragic incident occurred on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway when a speeding truck collided with a stationary passenger bus, resulting in the loss of at least 11 lives.

In response, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to be given to the immediate family members of the deceased. Tragedy struck on Wednesday on the Jaipur-Agra National Highway in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district when a stationary bus, which had broken down, was struck from behind by a speeding truck. This collision, occurring around 4.30 am today, claimed the lives of at least 11 individuals. The bus was en route from Gujarat to Mathura when the accident occurred. As per the PTI news agency report, among the casualties were five males and six females.

Jaipur-Agra National Highway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing sorrow for the lives lost and extending condolences to the victims’ families, has granted an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the immediate family members of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those who were injured. The Prime Minister’s Office conveyed, “The Prime Minister has sanctioned an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of the individuals who tragically lost their lives in the Bharatpur accident. Additionally, Rs. 50,000 will be provided to each of the injured.”



On Tuesday, a tragic incident occurred in Rajasthan’s Hanumangarh district where four individuals lost their lives following a collision between their jeep and a bus. The accident took place in the vicinity of Lakhowali within the jurisdiction of the Hanumangarh town police station. The individuals who tragically lost their lives have been identified by the police as Nandram Jat (70), Neetu Jat (60), Deepu Jat (13), and Arjun Jat (40).