Jaipur: Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead, CCTV Video Footage

There is shocking news coming out related to a fatal shooting incident in which the Rashtiya Rajput Karni Sena president Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi lost his life. Yes, you heard right he was tragically shot and killed by an unidentified assailant. The news of this shooting incident is making headlines on the news channels and rapidly circulating on the top of the internet sites.

There is a CCTV was also shared related to this incident and it is available to watch on the internet sites. It is crossing a large number of views on social media pages and many have watched it. In this video, Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi was seen sitting along with four other individuals and suddenly two of them began shooting at the other individuals. The two unidentified assailants on two-wheelers shot them at the home of Sukhdev. The authorities continuing their investigation related to this incident and they have shared some details. Several details remain to share related to this fatal shooting, so scroll down this page and continue your reading.

Karni Sena Chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead

According to the reports, Sukhdev was fatally shot on Tuesday 5 December 2023 at his residence located in the Shyam Nagar area, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India. He was shot by two unidentified assailants and they were not caught yet. The initial reports stated that four miscreants entered a house where Gogamedi was present, firing at him. One of Gogamedi’s security personnel and another person sustained injuries. After this incident, Sukhdev was rushed to the hospital for treatment but he succumbed to life. The doctors confirmed his death news and now, it is making headlines. Keep reading…

This fatal shooting incident investigation is ongoing under the Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra who confirmed this incident. They are on the way to arrest the two shooters who killed Sukhdev. He had also received death threats from Sampat Nehra of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the past but the exact details are not confirmed. He died after being shot by the two unknown assailants and his death is shocking news for his loved ones. He was the national president of the Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena. The investigation is underway.