Jaipur-Mumbai Train: Four Dead After Railway Protection Force Jawan Opens Fire

Four people lost their lives including an ASI after a massive shot on the Jaipur-Mumbai train. This incident happened on Monday morning around 5 am. The incident took place in the B5 coach of the Jaipur-Mumbai train.

In a shocking incident that unfolded on a train journey from Jaipur to Mumbai, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) jawan, identified as Constable Chetan, shot and killed four individuals, including three passengers and an RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI). The incident, which occurred between Vapi and Borivali stations during the early hours on Monday, has sent shockwaves throughout the nation, raising questions about the safety and mental well-being of the personnel entrusted with protecting railway passengers. The accused name CT Chetan is now under police custody. He is arrested by the Borivali Police.

The train journey, meant to be a routine commute for hundreds of travelers, quickly turned into a horrific nightmare when Constable Chetan opened fire on the four victims. The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, highlighting the urgent need for a thorough investigation into the matter. The victims, innocent passengers, and a fellow RPF officer, tragically lost their lives in an environment where their safety should have been paramount. As per the sources, around 5:23 the train no. 12956 on July 31, 2023 firing was heard in the B5 coach. CT Chetnan was there for duty.

Further, Chetan started firing on ASI Tika Ram. This massive shooting between Chetan and Tika caused four death including Tika Ram. Although the motive behind Constable Chetan's actions remains unknown, this devastating incident on a train from Jaipur to Mumbai serves as a wake-up call for the authorities responsible for the welfare and safety of citizens. It is imperative that the recruitment process for such positions involves rigorous psychological evaluations, enabling the identification of potential risks and early intervention. The accused is under police custody and the investigation is still ongoing.