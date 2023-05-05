Jaishankar, Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto Shook Hands at Goa SCO Dinner Live Updates

The breaking news is coming about Pakisttan’s Bilawal Bhutto, recently, he reached Goa for a meeting. According to the sources, External Affairs Minister S Jaishakar shakes hands with Bilawal Bhutto. This news is going viral on social media. This news is circulating on the web. This news is getting a lot of attention. They both meet at the SCO dinner in Goa this evening. This meeting is held on Friday. Bilawal Bhutto recently reached Goa for the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting. This news is in the eye of every news channel headline. If you want to know in detail so read the full article till the end. Let’s read in detail.

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is an Indian diplomat and politician serving as the Minister of External Affairs of the government of India since May 30, 2019. Recently, he is now on the news channel headline. He shook hands with Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto. On Tuesday, both shook hands at the dinner hosted by India’s foreign minister. According to the sources, they shook hands beginning of the two-day conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. As per reports, Pakistan’s Bilawal Bhutto reached Goa. He came to Goa to participate in the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meeting.

According to the sources, this is the first visit of Bilawal Bhutto, the foreign minister of Pakistan. This is the first visit of Bilawal after the Hina Rabbani Khar. In 2011, Hina Rabbani Khar met with India’s former External Affairs Minister. As per reports, Hina Rabbani Khar is recently, working as Pakistan’s minister of state for foreign affairs. This news is going viral on every social media platform. Bilawal Bhutto is the 37th minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan. He was born on September 21, 1988. He is a Pakistani politician, he is currently serving as the 37th Minister of Foreign Affairs. He is serving in this post since April 27, 2022.

According to the sources, this is also the first visit of Bilawal Bhutto from Pakistan after the Sartaj Aziz. Sartaj Aziz served as Pakistan’s Foreign affairs advisor. In December 2016, Sartaj Aziz was visit India. Before landing in Goa, India the Pakitan’s minister shares a clip where he is messaging ” On my way to Goa, India. He also said this meeting is very important for Pakistan’s future. Further, he said he is very excited to meet with their friendly countries. This meeting is hosted by the Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishanakr. He held this meeting at the sea-side Taj Exotica Resort in Benaulim. In this meeting, many ministers are going to attend this gala. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update on the same page.