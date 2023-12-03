CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Jake Paul Reveals Why He Can Never Surpass MrBeast on YouTube Even if He Tried

12 mins ago
by Shivam Kumar

In this article, Jake Paul and MrBeast’s names have been getting huge popularity on the internet for the last few days and it is emerging that Jake reveals why he can never surpass MrBeast on YouTube even if he tried. Jake is an American professional boxer and Youtuber who is involved in the viral topic of the internet. James Stephen aka MrBeast is also an American Youtuber and is mostly known for his video content. Both are popular personalities and carry many fans around the world who are curious to know all the details, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information.

As per the exclusive sources and news, Jake tells about why MrBeast is the king of YouTube. Despite gaining widespread attention for his viral fights, he shared that his views on why he believes he can’t match MrBeast’s dominance on YouTube. He also said that he could never surpass MrBeast on YouTube because MrBeast is more passionate about it. He added, “He’s obsessed with it and has such a deep passion for it. So, simply just because of that, you can’t beat someone who loves it more than you”. Swipe up this page to learn more about both personalities.

Jake Joseph Paul was born on 17 January 1997 in Cleveland, Ohio, United States and he is an American professional boxer. He is also running a YouTube channel and has so many fans on his social media. He is 26 years old presently. He gathered huge attention after playing the role of Dirk Mann on the Disney Channel series. Let us talk about MrBeast whose real name is James Stephen “Jimmy” Donaldson and he is an American YouTuber. Born on 7 May 1998 in Wichita, Kansas, United States. He is presently 25 years old. He is an American Youtuber and he also carries lots of fans worldwide. Keep reading.

In November 2022, MrBeast surpassed  PewDiePie in subscriber count and he is the most-subscribed individual on YouTube. If we talk about the most subscribed channel, then T-Series is ranked at the top of the list. Paul said that he never surpassed MrBeast because he has more than 215 million subscribers around the world. Jake’s next fight is set to take place on 15 December and he shared this detail via a post on Twitter. We have shared all the details related to this topic above in this article and we will update you after getting any other information. Keep following dekhnews.com to read articles on exciting news topics.

