Jake Paul Reveals Why He Can Never Surpass MrBeast on YouTube Even if He Tried

As per the exclusive sources and news, Jake tells about why MrBeast is the king of YouTube. Despite gaining widespread attention for his viral fights, he shared that his views on why he believes he can’t match MrBeast’s dominance on YouTube. He also said that he could never surpass MrBeast on YouTube because MrBeast is more passionate about it. He added, “He’s obsessed with it and has such a deep passion for it. So, simply just because of that, you can’t beat someone who loves it more than you”. Swipe up this page to learn more about both personalities.

Jake Joseph Paul was born on 17 January 1997 in Cleveland, Ohio, United States and he is an American professional boxer. He is also running a YouTube channel and has so many fans on his social media. He is 26 years old presently. He gathered huge attention after playing the role of Dirk Mann on the Disney Channel series. Let us talk about MrBeast whose real name is James Stephen “Jimmy” Donaldson and he is an American YouTuber. Born on 7 May 1998 in Wichita, Kansas, United States. He is presently 25 years old. He is an American Youtuber and he also carries lots of fans worldwide. Keep reading.

In November 2022, MrBeast surpassed PewDiePie in subscriber count and he is the most-subscribed individual on YouTube. If we talk about the most subscribed channel, then T-Series is ranked at the top of the list. Paul said that he never surpassed MrBeast because he has more than 215 million subscribers around the world. Jake's next fight is set to take place on 15 December and he shared this detail via a post on Twitter.