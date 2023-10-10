Jalandhar: Three Children Among 5 killed After Fridge Compressor Explodes in Punjab’s

In a tragic incident that occurred in the Punjab district of Jalandhar on Monday, a five-person family, comprising two adults and three children, lost their lives due to the explosion of a refrigerator compressor, which ignited a fire in their residence. The incident occurred after the compressor of the refrigerator exploded in the house, leading to the death of the family members. Let’s continue to know the single piece of information related to this incident.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, when the refrigerator compressor exploded, causing a fierce fire in the family’s residence. The house, which lacked adequate ventilation, was filled with smoke, further exacerbating the situation. The local fire department’s efforts were in vain, as the entire family was consumed by the flames. The incident occurred in the Avtar Nagar locality of the city, and the police reported that the house was set ablaze after the explosion. The five victims were taken to the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar, where they were pronounced dead. Their identities have been confirmed as Yashpal Gharai (70 years of age), Ruchi Gharai (40 years old), Mansha Gharai (14 years old), Diya Gharai (12 years old), and Akshay Gharai (10 years old). Swipe to know more details about the accident. Three Children Among 5 Killed After Fridge Compressor

The incident occurred in the city’s Avtar Nagar area on Sunday evening. The house went up in flames after the blast, the police said. The police also called in a forensic expert team to collect the samples and ascertain the exact reason behind the explosion. The police have called in forensic experts to ascertain the exact cause behind the explosion. The deceased family members’ bodies have been found. The police are currently working on the cooling process of the burnt building. The incident sent shockwaves through the local community. The Punjab government ordered a thorough inquiry into the matter. Keep reading to entire article to not miss any further details.