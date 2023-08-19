James Buckley Death Reason? Oldest Former Senator and Conservative politician Dead at 100

In this article, we are going to talk about James Buckley. We feel sad to share that James Buckley is no more between us. He was a former conservative US senator and a federal judge. People are getting shocked after hearing about his demise news. James Buckley was the brother of the late writer William F. Buckley. This news is circulating all around the internet and gained much attention from people. People have many quarrires regarding this news. Let’s take a look at the passing news of James Buckley. This article, will you help to get information about James Buckley. Let’s read it in detail.

James Buckley, former New York Senator and political figure, passed away at the age of 100 on Friday. Known for being an early critic of President Richard Nixon and for his landmark legal victory in challenging campaign spending limits, Buckley led a remarkable life filled with political activism and influence. Born into a wealthy family, James Buckley was the fourth of ten children. His older brother, William F. Buckley Jr., was a prominent conservative commentator and intellectual. With politics in their blood, the Buckley brothers made their marks in different ways, both leaving lasting legacies.

James Buckley’s career in politics began in 1970 when he was elected to the U.S. Senate as a member of the Conservative Party. He served one term in the Senate, representing the state of New York. During his time in office, Buckley was vocal about his opposition to President Nixon and, in fact, was one of the first Republicans to call for his resignation during the Watergate scandal. Buckley’s most notable achievement, however, came in the form of a lawsuit challenging campaign spending limits. In the landmark case, Buckley v. Valeo, the Supreme Court ruled in his favor, stating that limiting campaign contributions violated the First Amendment’s protection of free speech.

As per his son's reports, he took his last breath in Washington, D.C. But his exact cause of death is not revealed yet. He was the last survivor of the 10 siblings. He was living in Bethesda, Maryland before his death. He was born on March 9, 1923, in New York City. He completed his graduation from Yale University in 1943. Buckley's passing marks the end of an era in American politics. His contributions to the conservative movement and his commitment to upholding constitutional values will be remembered by many.