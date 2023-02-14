James Flynn Death Reason? Irish Film Producer James Flynn Passed Away at 57, Obituary

It is hard to believe that James Flynn, one of the popular Irish film producers sadly passed away at the age of 57. He was the co-founder of Metropolitan Films and Co-producer on the Oscar-nominated movie The Banshees Of Inisherin. According to the sources, James took his last breath on Saturday, February 11, 2023, in Dublin. At the last time, he was surrounded by his family, wife Juanita Wilson, and children Alex and Anna. Since the news of the fame was announced, his loved ones and supporters are paying tributes to him and offering their condolences to the family members.

An official statement was released by Metropolitan Films on the Internet that reads,” All of us in Metropolitan Films are deeply saddened by the passing of our esteemed co-founder, colleague, and great friend James Flynn, who, after a short illness, departed peacefully on Saturday morning, with his wife Juanita Wilson and children Alex and Anna by this side. From an early age, James was passionate about cinema and was delighted to commence his career with John Boorman’s Merlin Films as Head of Development, He was appointed Business Manager, and subsequently Deputy CEO of the then newly established Irish Film Board from 1993 to 1997″.

James Flynn Death Reason?

James Flynn worked in several producing capacities on a number of notable movies and TV series across his decades-long career. Along with this, he also worked on significant projects as Alan Parker’s Angela’s Ashes, Joel Schumacher’s Veronica Guerin, and John Michael McDonagh’s Calvary, Flynn, also an important force in the reconstituted Irish Film Board, contributed greatly to the film industry’s current vigour.

If we talk about his TV career so, he served as an executive producer on Vikings and its spinoff Valhalla, as well as the RTE and AMC+ Irish crime drama Kin, starring Charlie Cox, Aiden Gillen, and Ciaran Hinds. During his career, he worked with numerous celebrities in the Hollywood industry and gained massive respect and love from his fans.

Born as James Flynn on August 21, 1965, and enter the Irish film industry as head of development at John Boorman’s Merlin Films International. He also served as the business manager and then deputy CEO of the Irish Film Board, where he analyzed movies and TV dramas for the development and as well as production of finance loans. His sudden passing was a huge loss for the entire Hollywood industry. He will be always remembered by his family and friends.