James Lewis Cause of Death? 1982 Chicago Tylenol Murders’ Sole Suspect, 76, Found Dead

In this article, we are going to share the news that has come out. The sole suspect, James Lewis, 76, in the infamous Chicago Tylenol murders that saw cyanide-laced painkillers killing seven people, has reportedly been found dead. Lewis’ deceased body was found in his Cambridge, Massachusetts home at around 4 pm on Sunday, July, 9, according to the investigators. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Lewis had been the long-standing suspect in the killings of seven Chicago residents, who died after swallowing Tylenol capsules laced with potassium cyanide in September 1982. The first victim of the tainted Tylenol was Mary Kellerman, 12 of Elk Grove Village, who collapsed and died on September 29, 1982. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

James Lewis Cause of Death?

Lewis’s wife, who was out of town, requested someone to check on her husband when she was unable to reach him. “We have no reason to believe there was anything suspicious, ” Cambridge police superintendent Fred Cabral confirmed to Tribune. Public records reveal Lewis had been ill and had a history of cardiac issues. However, the definite cause of his death is not released yet. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

This news is viral on all the social media platforms and all the news channels. This news is viral in just some time on all the news channels and all the social media platforms. This news is gaining too much attention from the people. People are very curious to know full information about this incident. People continuously follow this news update to know all the details related to this case. If you have any specific questions or information you would like to know, please let us know and we will do our best to assist you. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, Stay tuned to Dekh news for more updates about this case.