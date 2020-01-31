Jamia Millia Islami Shooting Updates: Attempt to murder charge registered against shooter, says Delhi Police :- A day after a teen opened fire at people protesting the citizenship law near the Jamia Millia Islamia university in Delhi, injuring a student named Shadaab Farooq of the university, Devesh Shrivastava, Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police said the shooter had been booked under Section 307 of the IPC, which is the charge of attempt to murder.

Reportedly, the man identified as Ram Bhagat Gopal shouted “yeh lo azaadi” (here’s your freedom) as he walked down the heavily guarded road near the university flashing a gun at the protesters. The incident took place only meters away from dozens of policemen deployed outside the university, where protesters had gathered for a march. While the man was overpowered by police and arrested, the injured student Shahdab Farooq, who was seen bleeding from his left hand, was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Protesters and politicians gathered in thousands outside the Jamia University and slammed Delhi Police for being mute spectators as the gunman opened fire on the protesters.

A large number of protesters sat outside the Delhi Police headquarters overnight and continued with their protest against the firing outside Jamia Millia University. Protesters were seen camping outside the Delhi Police headquarters at ITO on Friday morning when the police started removing them. Delhi Police personnel have also detained several protesters who refused to leave the ground. Police officers were seen forcefully dragging the protesters into buses to remove them from the police headquarters. Delhi Police is taking detained around 60 protesters to Rajendra Nagar police station after removing them from outside the Delhi Police headquarters.

Alumni Association of Jamia Millia Islamia has written to the New Friends Colony Police Station to register FIRs against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur, Kapil Mishra, and Parvesh Verma, who delivered several provocative speeches in the past few days and also Ram Bhagat Gopal, the man who brandished a gun and opened fire at Jamia area on Thursday.

Meanwhile, vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar said that Jamia Millia Islamia will pay for the treatment of the student who was injured in the Jamia Nagar firing incident on Thursday. She further added that the students handled the situation tactfully and did not retaliate.

Akhtar said that the police personnel just watched as the man brandished the pistol and “shot our student”. She added, “The incident has shaken our faith in the police.”

On the other hand, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi attacked BJP over firing at the Jamia university days after party leaders chanted slogans of “Desh ke gaddaron ko…” and asks if this is the Delhi that PM Modi wants and envisions.

Meanwhile, the initial investigation into the firing incident at Jamia University has revealed that the teenage shooter is self-radicalized as he told the interrogators that he started reading incendiary posts on social media over the past two years and every day he heard speeches online and shared offensive posts.

Attacking the ruling government Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted, “The Police Commissioner of Delhi gets an extension on the day there is a shooting in the presence of a substantial police force. Incomprehensible and reprehensible. One has got an extension, but who has been suspended for the deplorable shooting yesterday?”

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asks who paid the Jamia shooter who brandished a firearm at protesters outside the Jamia university and in front of a huge Delhi Police contingent.

As per the recent report from the Delhi police sources, Jamia shooter doesn’t regret his actions and so far he has denied being affiliated to any organization. He was radicalised after watching videos on social media and wanted to take revenge for the death of Chandan Gupta, who was killed during the Kasganj violence in 2018.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police Crime Branch will reportedly produce the Jamia firing accused before Juvenile Justice Board later today.