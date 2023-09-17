Jammu and Kashmir: 75 year old DSP Passed away in a Road Accident

A retired 75 year old DSP passed away in a road accident, Jammu and Kashmir. Good Day Readers. Today a disheartening news has come from J&k stating that a 75-year-old retired Deputy Superintendent of Police was involved in a tragic accident along the Khanabal-Pahalgam road in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir in Iqbalabad. Stay with this article to find out more about this news.

A retired Deputy Superintendent of Police, aged 75, met with a tragic accident in Iqbalabad on the Khanabal-Pahalgam road in Anantnag district, south Kashmir. Reports from GNS suggest that an unidentified vehicle struck Raj Mohammad Khan in his hometown, causing severe injuries. Sadly, he was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. The police have stated that the necessary medico-legal procedures will be conducted before releasing the body, and they have initiated an investigation into the incident.

The latest statistics, sourced from police records in different states, were presented in the Lok Sabha by Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari. Jammu and Kashmir in India recorded more than 5,000 road accidents, highlighting the persistent issue of traffic-related incidents causing loss of life, injuries, and property damage. The leading cause of casualties in road accidents that year was attributed to vehicles exceeding speed limits. It’s noteworthy that in the global context, India ranked first among 200 countries in World Road Statistics for the highest number of road accident fatalities during that year.



Notably, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, being much larger states, have higher accident numbers compared to the three southern states in the top five. It’s interesting to observe that despite the high accident rate in Kerala, the number of fatalities is significantly lower, possibly attributed to better accessibility to medical facilities for trauma cases in the state.



The minister’s statement explains that road accidents result from various causes, including speeding, mobile phone use, drunk driving, wrong-way driving, disregarding traffic signals, not using safety gear like helmets and seat belts, vehicle conditions, weather, road conditions, and errors by drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians.