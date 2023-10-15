Jammu and Kashmir: Agniveer Dies Due to Self-inflicted Gun Injury, Latest News

A recent recruit of the Indian Army, Agniveer, died on Saturday of a self-inflicted bullet injury in the forward post of the Line of Control in Rajouri district, Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army said in a statement on Saturday that Agniveer was found dead on October 11 with a bullet injury. Continue reading the complete article to get all the information related to this incident.

The Indian Army has announced the untimely passing away of an Agniveer Veer, Amritpal Singh, on sentry duty in the Rajouri Sector. The Army has further stated that a Court of Inquiry is currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Agni Veers are recruited into the armed forces through a short-term Agnipath recruitment scheme. This scheme allows citizens aged between 17 and 21 to apply for a term of four years in the armed forces. The Army further stated that due to Singh’s self-inflicted wound, no Guard of Honor or Military Funeral was provided as per the policy. Swipe down and go below to learn more about this incident in detail. Agniveer Dies Due to Self-inflicted Gun Injury

Following the announcement of the cremation of Amritpal Singh by the Government of the State of Chandigarh, the Shiromani Akali Dal leader, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, expressed her dissatisfaction over the lack of guard of honor at the funeral. She further noted that Singh’s body had to be transported to his hometown by private ambulance, prompting the Chief Minister of the State of Punjab to express his condolences to the Singh family. The Army informed the media that Singh’s mortal remains, accompanied by the Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four additional ranks, had been transported to his hometown in a Civil Ambulance hired by the Agni Veer Unit. It further stated that accompanying Army personnel had also taken part in the final rites.