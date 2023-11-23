Jammu and Kashmir: Another Jawan Dies in Encounter, Total Five Army Personnel Killed

Firing resumed in the Rajouri district this morning after an overnight lull. The heavily forested area has been cordoned off and additional security forces have been deployed to ensure that terrorists involved in the operation do not get away. Earlier today, two terrorists died in the encounter that took place in Rajouri district’s Kalakote area. One of the deceased terrorists was a Pakistani national named Qari. According to reports, Quari was the mastermind of the Dhangri and the Kandi twin blasts in which seven people lost their lives and 14 villages suffered injuries. According to sources, Qari was posted in Rajouri Poonch to reinvigorate terrorism in the region. He was an expert in Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), used to hide in and operate from caves, and was a trained sniper.

Another Lashkar e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist was shot dead by security forces on Thursday in Rajouri’s ongoing counter-terrorism operation, officials said, adding that weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the spot where the encounter took place. Earlier in the day, a Lashkar terrorist was shot dead in Rajouri’s Dharamsala area during a cross-border encounter between the terrorists and the Joint Task Force (JTF) of the Indian Army and the JK Police.