Jammu and Kashmir: Scores of People Turn up at Houses of Army Officers Killed

In a conflict with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, two Army officers and a police officer tragically lost their lives. Good Day Readers. Today disheartening news has come from J&K stating that In a conflict with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, two Army officers and a police officer tragically lost their lives. Stay with this article to find out more about this news.

On Wednesday, a confrontation with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district resulted in the tragic loss of two Indian Army personnel and a police officer’s life. On Wednesday, a deadly gunfight unfolded between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district, leading to the unfortunate demise of an Indian Army Colonel, a Major, and a Deputy Superintendent of Police. The encounter occurred in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district, as reported by a police official to news agency PTI earlier in the day.

In the ongoing operation, an Army Rashtriya Rifles unit Commanding Officer (Colonel), a Company Commander (Major), and a Deputy Superintendent of Police from the Jammu and Kashmir Police lost their lives in the line of duty. The confrontation between security forces and terrorists is currently ongoing. “Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish, and Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat sustained critical injuries during the gunfight and tragically succumbed to them,” confirmed Army officials.



These dedicated Army officers were at the forefront, leading their troops on a mission to apprehend terrorists based on specific intelligence. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh, along with ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar and Army personnel, rushed to the scene to oversee the operation. According to sources reported by India Today, the security team was pursuing terrorists in a concealed location. When they ascended a building, 2-3 terrorists hidden inside opened fire. Tragically, the Colonel lost his life instantly, and the other two officials suffered gunshot wounds. They were swiftly airlifted to a hospital in Srinagar, where they ultimately succumbed to their injuries. Sources also indicated that the terrorists were affiliated with “The Resistance Front,” a proxy group associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba.



“An Indian Army Colonel leading a Rashtriya Rifles Unit, along with a Major, lost their lives during a confrontation with terrorists in Kashmir’s Anantnag district. The Colonel was in charge of the 19 RR unit,” stated Indian Army officials. Regrettably, a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer also lost his life in the same encounter. These Army officers courageously led their units on the mission based on specific intelligence,” they added.



In a separate incident, security forces successfully neutralized two terrorists during an encounter in the Narla area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. On September 4, a terrorist was eliminated in a firefight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. During the exchange of gunfire, a police officer sustained injuries. Acting on a tip-off, security forces launched the operation when there were reports of two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists in hiding.