Jammu and Kashmir: Two Army Jawans Injured in Gunfight With Terrorists in Rajouri

2 Army jawans injured in gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri. On Monday evening in the Kalakote region of Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, a confrontation with terrorists left two Army soldiers wounded. Officials reported on Tuesday that two Army members sustained injuries during an encounter with terrorists in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Following a cordon and search operation in a wooded region of the district, a clash occurred between security forces and terrorists on Monday evening, as reported. As per reports, on Monday, a combined team consisting of the army and Jammu and Kashmir Police established a cordon around the Broh and Soom forest areas in the Kalakote region, acting on information regarding suspicious activity. Officials stated that the terrorists opened fire at the troops in an effort to breach the encirclement, leading to a return of gunfire. According to a senior police officer who spoke with news agency PTI, two army personnel sustained injuries during the firefight and have since been hospitalized, with their conditions reported as stable.

Two Army Jawans Injured in Gunfight

Officials have indicated that there are two suspected terrorists within the cordoned area, and they have mentioned that additional forces have been deployed to block any potential escape routes. A spokesperson from the defense department mentioned that a collaborative operation was initiated in the broader vicinity of Kalakote, incorporating technology for monitoring the terrorists.

Currently, an extensive operation is actively in progress, the spokesperson further added. In a solemn ceremony, Indian Army personnel paid their final respects to Kent, a six-year-old female Labrador serving with the 21 Army Dog Unit. Kent bravely sacrificed her life while protecting her handler during the Rajouri encounter operation in Jammu and Kashmir. She was leading a group of soldiers in pursuit of escaping terrorists when she heroically faced intense enemy gunfire.