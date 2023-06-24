Jammu and Kashmir’s: Army Jawan Injured in Gunfight Between Terrorists in Poonch

In this article, we are going to share the latest news that one Army officer was injured during a gunfight and this news is making the headlines of the news channels. Yes, you heard right this gunfight happened between terrorists and security forces in Poonch. This gunfight incident is creating great buzz on the internet and social media platforms. It attracts the interest of many people who are now hitting the search engine platforms to know more about this incident, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information related to this incident in this article.

According to the exclusive reports, one Indian Army officer was injured in a gunfight. The officials said on Saturday 24 June 2023 about this incident. It is shared that this exchange of fire happened between the Indian Army officers and terrorists who were trying to cross the Line of Control in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir. The military began an operation when they noticed that at least three heavily armed terrorists trying to infiltrate the Valley near LoC in the Gulpur sector of the district and they launched an operation. Scroll down this page and continue this article to know more about this incident.

Army Jawan Injured in Gunfight

Officials shared that at least three terrorists who were full of heavily armed attempting to enter India under the cover of thick foliage and darkness. The gunfight incident between the Indian Army and terrorists occurred late Friday 23 June 2023 in the forward Ranger Nallah area of the Gulpur sector. It happened when the Indian officers noticed at least three heavily armed terrorists attempting to infiltrate India under the cover of thick foliage and darkness. In this long gunfight incident, an Indian Army officer was also injured and the terrors managed to run away into the nearby dense forest.

After this incident and when the terrorists success to run into the dense forest, Reinforcements were immediately sent to the area and a massive search operation was ongoing to nab and neutralize the terrorists. The complete area was cordoned off and a search operation is also ongoing to trace terrorists. It is also shared that the terrorists come from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) and they were trying to enter India. Recently, the Indian Army gunned down five more terrorists in the Jumagund area of Kupwara district.