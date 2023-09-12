Jammu & Kashmir: 4 Killed After Boulder Slides Down Hill Pushes Truck into Gorge

A huge landslide has claimed the lives of four people on a truck on the Jammu and Kashmir national highway. According to locals, a huge rock tumbled down the hill and crashed into the truck, killing everyone inside. The highway was blocked for hours after the incident, but it’s now open and the authorities have recovered the bodies. An official said that the truck, JK03 J 0312, was hit by the rock a few hours ago around 5:30 in the morning. Local people and police then rushed to the scene, but no one survived. The bodies have been moved to SDH in Banihal. Let’s continue to read the entire article for not to miss a single piece of information related to this incident.

Police and rescue teams were called to the accident site and the bodies were recovered. A police official confirmed the details of the incident to GNS. They said that the deceased were Mohammad Afzal Garoo, 42, the driver, his brother, Mohammad Altaf Garoo, 36, Abdul Aziz Garoo's son, and Irfan Ahmed, 33, Abdul Hamid's son. They also said that Showkat Ahmed, 29, was also from Abdul Hamid's family. They're checking if Showkat and Irfan are siblings. The official said that the national highway has been blocked due to the landslides at Kishtwari Pather in Banihal and traffic from both ends has been stopped.

The Union Territory Traffic Police has issued an advisory advising that before commencing traffic on the highway, it is advisable to seek confirmation from a Traffic Control Unit. The Jammu Kashmir Traffic Police has posted on X, "#Traffic update #JammuSrinagarNHW #Landslide #KishtwariPatherBanihal #TrafficStopped From Both Ends" as of 0700 hrs. It is advised that individuals should not attempt to travel on National Highway No. 44 without confirmation from a TCU.

The National Highway between Jammu and Srinagar has been temporarily closed due to a rock landslide in the Ramban district of Banihal, resulting in the shutdown of the thoroughfare. Efforts are being made to reopen the highway, an official said. In August, the pilgrimage to the sacred cave shrine of Amarnath, which is situated between the two states, was suspended due to the landslide. The National Highway between Kashmir and Srinagar serves as a link between the two states and the rest of India.