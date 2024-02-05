Jammu & Kashmir: 4 Of Family Among 7 Dead In Separate Road Accidents, Footage

In today’s article, we are going to share with you a piece of shocking news which was that in a horrific car accident in Jammu and Kashmir, 4 members of the same family died. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and is also attracting people’s attention. After hearing the news of the car incident that took place in Jammu and Kashmir, people have increased their curiosity to know about it. Let us tell you that we have collected complete information related to this incident and will share it with you in today’s article. If you also want to know about this incident in depth, then for that you will have to stay with us till the end of the article.

As we have told you in the above paragraph another incident of a horrific car accident has come to light in Jammu and Kashmir. This news is making a lot of headlines on the internet and is forcing people to know about this matter. According to the information, we know that this incident happened on Sunday. On receiving information about this incident, the police reached the spot to solve the matter and issued an order. During the investigation of this case, the police shared some heart-wrenching statements in which it was told that this incident happened in the Salora area of Udhampur.

4 Of Family Among 7 Dead In Separate Road Accidents

In this incident, a truck hit the car from the front, colliding with another truck. While investigating the incident and identifying the victims, the police said that four family members were included in the car, which included 37-year-old Nitin Dogra, 32-year-old Ritu, 17-year-old Khushi, 11-year-old Vani, and 15-year-old injured Vrinda. Four of the family became victims of the incident and died on the spot.

In this incident, a truck hit the car from the front, colliding with another truck. While investigating the incident and identifying the victims, the police said that four family members were included in the car, which included 37-year-old Nitin Dogra, 32-year-old Ritu, 17-year-old Khushi, 11-year-old Vani, and 15-year-old injured Vrinda. Four of the family became victims of the incident and died on the spot.

On the other hand, a family member was injured and was taken to the medical college for treatment but seeing her serious condition, she was referred to Jammu. After treatment, the condition of one victim is said to be stable. However, the police have considered it necessary to continue their investigation on this matter and collect all the evidence and witnesses.