Jan Jerzy Lagoda-Filippow Arrested: Alona Savchenko Murder Update Charges 2023

A Polish businessman was arrested in Thailand after allegedly killing his Ukrainian model girlfriend in a fancy flat in Bangkok and then using Google Translate to help her exhume a body. Recently the news has come on the internet and this news went viral on the social media platforms.

The Ukrainian model has been identified as Alona Savchenko who was 24 years old. On Monday was found in a Bangkok condominium. Jan Jerzy Lagoda, Filippow, her boyfriend, was apprehended while attempting to enter Cambodia. The 25-year-old reportedly requested that a cab driver help him in dismembering the body. Alona Savchenko was discovered viciously chopped to bits with a saw at an opulent condo in Thailand where she was living with her Polish lover, who allegedly asked her for assistance to throw away her corpse via Google Translate. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Jan Jerzy Lagoda-Filippow Arrested

Since the news has come on the internet and this news circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as they are very shocked. Now people want to know about Alona Savchenko Murder Case. Alona Savchenko was a Ukrainian model and she was killed in the hotel where she stayed with her lover, Jan Jerzy Lagoda Fillippow, with whom she was in love for some time. The boyfriend murdered his girlfriend dismembered her body and fled the country. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Jan Jerzy Lagoda who is 25 years old was arrested. The pair appeared happy approaching their hotel room on pre-murder surveillance footage. 25-year-old businessman drew their notice once more when he attempted to depart to the hotel on 15 May 2023 with his bag but no Alona. Currently, the case is being investigated by the police.