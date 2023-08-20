Jane Dolapo Cause of Death? Wizkid Mom Jane Dolapo Passed Away, Death – Obituary

Demise of Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun. A mother of Nigerian Singer Good Day, Readers. Today in this article we will share light on the unfortunate news of the demise of Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun. A mother of Nigerian Singer. Stay around this article to uncover the truth behind her death as we proceed further in article. A prominent figure in Nigerian music, Wizkid, is currently grieving the passing of his mother, Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun. She peacefully departed on August 18, 2023, within the confines of a London medical facility. While an exact explanation for her passing remains undisclosed, it is rumored that she valiantly engaged in a months-long struggle against cancer prior to her demise.

Wizkid’s strong emotional attachment to his mother was evident, as he dedicated substantial time and care to her during her period of illness. The passing of his mother has left the 33-year-old artist in a state of deep sorrow, a sentiment shared by his two sisters who are also grappling with her absence. In previous interviews, Wizkid’s mother openly expressed her profound love for her son, who holds the distinction of being the only male among his father’s thirteen children. Mrs. Jane Balogun fulfilled her role as a mother to three children, one of whom is Wizkid. Her enduring legacy as a nurturing and encouraging parent remains alive within the recollections and emotions of her offspring, who must now navigate life’s journey without her physical presence.

Jane Dolapo Cause of Death?

Mrs. Jane Dolapo Balogun, the mother of Nigerian musical sensation Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, more commonly recognized as Wizkid, peacefully departed at the age of 64 in a London medical facility. This regrettable incident occurred on the 18th of August, 2023, a Friday. Although an unverified source suggested a cancer struggle spanning months, the precise reason for her passing remains officially undisclosed.



The sorrowful incident unfolded on a Friday, as Mrs. Balogun peacefully left this world around 1:30 am. Wizkid’s steadfast manager of many years, Sunday Aare, officially shared this sad news with The PUNCH. The passing of Mrs. Balogun occurred during the early hours of the morning, creating an emptiness felt deeply by both her family and the music. Her passing represents a hard time for her family and all those who held admiration for her son’s accomplishments in the music field. The legacy she leaves will carry on, continuing to influence and inspire those who had the privilege of knowing her. We all share our deep sympathy and condolences to the family and friends going through this phase of life.