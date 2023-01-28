What Was Janet Abelson Death Reason? Former El Cerrito City Councilmember Dies At 76:- Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that former EL Cerrito city’s mayor Janet Abelson has passed away recently at the age of 76. She is no longer among her cause of death and she took her last breath on Thursday. Recently the news has come on the internet and went viral on many social media platforms. Her family friends and well-wishers grieving her death. Currently, many people are very curious to know about Janet Abelson and her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Who Was Janet Abelson?

Janet Abelson was a council member of El Cerrito city. One of the most enduring political personalities in the Bay Area. In 1999 she was first selected for the El Cerrito City Council. She spent 23 years of public service and she has since served a total of five terms as mayor. She actively fought for many important causes, such as services for low-income residents. Like, Student Bus Pass Program and advocate belittled groups. She also took part in organizations like West Contra Transportation Authority Committee and the Contra Costa Transportation Authority. She was a very famous personality and she earned huge respect due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

According to the report, former EL Cerrito city’s mayor Janet Abelson is no more among the close ones. She took her last breath on 26 January 2023 at the age of 76. Her demise news has been confirmed by the City of El Cerrito, CA. Since her passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very shocked by her sudden death and now they are very curious to know about her cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As we already mentioned that people want to know her cause of death. Janet Abelson died peacefully on 26 January 2023. But there is no information about the cause of death and if we will get any information then we will update you soon. She was a very famous personality who achieved huge respect. Since the news went viral on social media platforms. Many people are expressing their deep condoles to her family and paying a tribute to her on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.