Japan Airlines Plane in Flames After Collision On Runway, All 379 Onboard Escape

7 hours ago
by Vandna Chauhan

Once again, a piece of attention-grabbing news is appearing on the internet in which it is being told that a Japan Airlines plane caught fire after a collision on the runway. Yes, you heard it right. This news is becoming increasingly viral on the internet and has started shocking people’s senses. After this, a large number of people have aroused interest in knowing this news. People have questioned how the plane collided with the runway. How was the fire on a Japan Airlines plane extinguished? Has any of these passengers suffered any harm and many other questions. Today we have collected every important information related to this incident and are going to share it with you. So, without any delay, let us proceed with the article and learn in-depth about the fire that broke out in the Japan Airlines plane.

Japan Airlines Plane in Flames After Collision

According to the information, it has been learned that after the collision with the Japanese Coast Guard plane, it caught fire. The accident stunned the airline community, following which crews attempted to extinguish the fire on the Japanese Coast Guard aircraft. After this accident, the airline community shared some shocking statements and said that the incident of fire in the plane at Tokyo’s Haneda airport occurred on Tuesday. Japan Airlines community said that a total of 516 people come in a flight but there were only 379 passengers and 12 crew members present in that plane who were evacuated safely.

Japan Airlines Plane in Flames After Collision

Japanese passenger jet hits a Coast Guard plane before bursting into flames. However, the circumstances of this collision were not clear. The MA722 fixed-wing aircraft was involved in this collision. All the passengers thanked the crew members as they had risked their lives to save the lives of all the passengers. The fire in the plane was successfully extinguished after some delay.

Japanese airliner shared some pictures of the fire on the plane on social media, after seeing which people were shocked and started thanking the fact that no passenger was harmed in this incident. In the photos shared by the Japanese airliner, you can see that this accident was not without any terrible danger. Haneda Airport has closed operations on all runways pending a full investigation into the incident. So far, only this news has come to light related to this incident. If you also want to know more such news, then do not forget to follow us, we will keep bringing such news for you.

