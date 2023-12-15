Jason Landry Missing: Search Continues for Missing Texas State University Student

Good day, Today a news has come stating about Jason Landry missing reports. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Even after three years of investigating Jason Landry’s disappearance, no substantial leads have surfaced. His family is now offering a $20,000 reward for information, appealing to the community to assist in unraveling this enduring mystery. It has been three years since the disappearance of 21-year-old Texas State student Jason Landry on December 13, 2020. Last seen driving from San Marcos to his hometown for Christmas, his crashed car was discovered the next morning in Luling.

Despite exhaustive efforts by the Attorney General’s Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit, including forensic testing and a comprehensive case review, no credible leads have emerged. The investigation suggests that the 21-year-old’s disappearance is linked to a single-vehicle accident. There is no indication supporting the notion that he was with someone at the time of his disappearance, and there is no substantial evidence pointing to the use of a different vehicle.

Despite thorough scrutiny of Jason’s cell phone records, social media posts, and other digital devices, investigators have been unable to reveal any clues regarding his intentions or location. While Landry’s family holds onto hope, they continue their quest for answers, offering a $20,000 reward for information. The investigation remains active, urging anyone with credible information to come forward. Despite dedicated investigative resources and a thorough examination of the case, the mystery surrounding Jason Landry’s disappearance persists.



Described as 6’1” tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds, Jason Landry has brown hair and brown eyes. His last seen attire included black slide sandals, grey trousers, and a dark hoodie. Having been engaged in the case for almost two years, the Texas Attorney General’s Office underscores its persistent dedication to seeking credible information. Speculations arose when Landry’s deserted car, discovered on a rural road, suggested that he may have walked away from the scene, leaving belongings behind.

The family, yearning for closure, anticipates a breakthrough, and the community is urged to share any credible information to support the ongoing investigation into this perplexing disappearance.