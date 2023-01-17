Jason Pearson Death Reason? Popular Comic Book Artist Cause of Death Explained!

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that a very famous artist Jason Pearson has passed away recently at the age of 52. He was an American comic book writer and artist. He is no longer among his close ones and took his last breath on Monday. Recently his passing news has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. His passing news left many people in shock and pain. Here we have more information about Jason Pearson and his cause of death and we will share it with you in this article, so let’s continue the article.

According to the report, Comic Book artist Jason Pearson has passed away reportedly. He had taken his last breath on 19 December 2022, Monday. But recently his passing has come on the internet and went viral on social media platforms. His passing news has been issued statement recently that Jason passed away on 19 December 2022, it was very saddening to announce the passing of Jason Trean Pearson, who passed away last month from natural causes. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Jason Pearson Death Reason?

As far as we know, Jason Pearson was a very famous American comic book writer and artist. He was better known for his work on books such as Legion of Super Heroes, The Dragon: Blood and Guts, Globel Frequency and his own creator-owned series, Body Bags. In 1998, he started work on a sequel to Body Bags. Intended as a six-issue mini-series. He was an amazing and kind-hearted person who achieved a huge rest due to his best work. He will be always missed by the people. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Jason Pearson was born on 18 October 1969 in Georgia, United States. He was an original member of the Atlanta, Georgia-based Gaijin Studios. Since his passing news went viral on social media platforms, many people are very shocked by his sudden death. But currently, his exact cause of death has been not disclosed yet. Jason is survived by his loving mother, family and friends. It is very painful and shocking news for them as they lost their beloved person in the family. Many people have expressed their deep condolence to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.