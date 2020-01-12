Jasprit Bumrah to receive Polly Umrigar award :- Jasprit Bumrah is soon going to receive the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for the best international cricketer (2018-19) at the BCCI Annual Awards that is going to be held in Mumbai on Sunday.

A tweet from BCCI’s official twitter handle reads, “NEWS: @Jaspritbumrah93 set to receive Polly Umrigar Award at BCCI Awards (Naman) today. @poonam_yadav24 named best int’l cricketer (woman)

Former captains @KrisSrikkanth & @chopraanjum to be honoured with Lifetime Achievement Awards”

The leading India pacer as well as world”s No. 1 ODI bowler made his first ever Test appearance for the duration of India’s tour of South Africa in the year 2018 (January) and hasn’t looked back since then.

Board secretary Jay Shah stated, “The BCCI Awards are an important feature in India’s cricketing calendar, a melange of aspiration and inspiration.

He added, “We wanted to make Naman bigger and better and have introduced four new categories — highest run-getter and wicket-takers in WODIs and best international debut men and women — from this year. A total of 25 awards will be presented.”

Ever since he joined Indian cricket team, Bumrah has been giving exceptional performance and is a phenomenal form since the start of the 2018 season.

Bumrah has picked 62 wickets at a staggering average of 19.24 in just 12 matches after his first appearance in Test, and since then Jasprit Bumrah has increased up the ranks at a rapid pace.

He picked up a five-wicket haul in South Africa, England, Australia as well as in the West Indies and then become the first and only Asian bowler to get the feat.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said, “The BCCI Awards is our way of recognising the finest on-field performances right from the age group to senior level and also honour our legends.

“It will be a special evening in Mumbai as we will also have the 7th MAK Pataudi lecture and I am delighted to inform that it will be Virender Sehwag, who will address the gathering.”

On the other hand, the board’s treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal, said, “Right from domestic to international level, Indian Cricket has had a memorable 2018-19 season.

“We have started the year on the right note with Team India completing a convincing series win against Sri Lanka and they will be in attendance.

“The U-19 team is in South Africa for the World Cup and all eyes will be on the stars of tomorrow. It will be a special evening and I congratulate the award winners.”