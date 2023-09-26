Jathi Pulu Death Reason? Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission Passed Away

There is shocking news coming forward related to the death of Jathi Puku and his death news is making headlines on the internet and news channels. He was a social activist and a former member of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission and now his death news is breaking the hearts of his loved ones. Many netizens and people are showing thier interest in his loss and asking various questions such as who was Jathi Pulu? what happened to him? The cause of his death and more? Let us talk about the circumstances surrounding his demise and also talk about himself in this article.

His death news was announced and confirmed by his family members. He took his last breath on Monday 25 September 2023 and he was 74 years old at the time of his passing. He left a void among his loved ones and his legacy. The cause of his death is not disclosed while many rumors are flowing on the internet that disclose his death’s cause. But, nothing has been officially announced related to his exact death cause and no more details have been shared yet. Swipe up this article to learn more about himself.

Jathi Pulu Death Reason?

It is also shared that he died peacefully at his residence located in Itanagar. He was a social activist and former member of the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. He was survived by his beloved wife and four children. He studied and postgraduate his history. He had also served as a senior teacher and was the son of Ita Pulu. His father was a member of the former Agency Council and he was a founding member and the first chairperson of the Mishmi Welfare Society. He was a kind-hearted person and always spread love with her open hands. He will be always remembered as a great person and his loved feel his absence.

It is also shared that he died due to his long old age but nothing can be said before any official announcement. Social media is flooded with tributes and many members of the political party have also mourned his loss. He was the son of the late Ita Pulu ji and was a beloved member of his family. Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also expressed thier sorrows for his demise and many are sharing their condolences with his family. Presently, no details have been shared about his funeral and obituary. We will update our article soon. Stay linked to dekhnews.com to read more articles.