Javed Khan Amrohi Death Reason? India Actor Javed Khan Amrohi Passed Away

One of the most popular televisions and serials actor, Javed Khan Amrohi who appeared as a barber in a popular comedy serial Nukkad on Doordarshan sadly passed away at the age of 73. It is saddening to learn that the popular actor has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. The Bollywood actor known as Javed Khan was an active member of the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA) and appeared in some of the best blockbuster movies such as Chak De India, Coolie No. 1, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Andaz Apna Apna, Laadla and many more.

Since the news of his death was confirmed on social media, his loved ones and fans are paying tribute to him and giving deep condolence to the family members who are going through a difficult time. Now, many fans are trying to know the reason behind his sudden passing and how did it happen to him. Was he suffering from any disease? Several rumors are currently circulating on social media. Javed’s brother Danish Hussain took his Twitter handles and wrote,” Gutted to hear about #JavedKhanAmrohi Bhai’s demise. This seems to be a season of farewell. Condolences to his family, friends, colleagues @iptamumbai #Nukkad #Lagaan, and so on and so forth”.

Javed Khan Amrohi Death Reason?

Along with the world, a picture of Javed Ji was also shared on social media. According to the reports, the actor died due to a prolonged illness. He was an Indian film actor who was born on March 24, 1949, in Mumbai. He began his career in theater in the 1970s and then appeared in films. He worked in a number of theatrical productions and more than 150 films in his entire career. Well, the actor made his film debut as Jalte Badal (1973) and then continued to play a supporting role with popular Bollywood actors.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Woh 7 Din, Tridev and Aashiqui were one of the most popular movies of the actor. Along with this, he had worked in TV series such as Mirza Ghalib which was directed by Gulzar, as a Karim in Nukkad. Several big faces of the industry including Sonal Kalra, Azmi Shabana, and many are paying tributes to the actor on social media.

Azmi Shabana wrote,” So tragic to learn of Javed Khan Amrohi’s demise… He was one of our finest actors of IPTA. Heartfelt condolences to family and friends”. He will be always remembered for his contribution to the industry.