Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror Launched at Rs 2.25 lakh Full Specs and Features Details

The all-new stunning Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror has been introduced with a vet competitive price tag of Rs 2.25 lakh. Good Day Readers. Today stunning news has come from motorcycle giant JAWA stating that they have introduced and launched new JAWA 42 Bobber Black Mirror version. Stay with this article to find out the more about this news. The Jawa Bobber Black Mirror has become the flagship motorcycle in their lineup. Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has introduced the Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror, marking it as their premium offering within the ‘Factory Custom’ range. It comes with a price tag of Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-showroom).





Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles, expressed his thoughts during the launch of the Black Mirror, saying, “Following the successful introduction of the Jawa 42 Bobber last year, we solidified our leadership in the Bobber segment. Our factory custom Bobber motorcycles have garnered a passionate fanbase within the riding community in India. The overwhelming affection we received for the 42 Bobber compelled us to push our creative and engineering boundaries, resulting in the brand-new Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror. Bobbers epitomize individuality and uniqueness; they are an emotional purchase, and the new Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror exemplifies why Bobbers are so special. Its meticulous attention to detail, paired with its distinctive design language, truly sets it apart.”

Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror Launched

The Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror boasts a distinctive cosmetic package that includes a chrome tank design reminiscent of classic Jawas. It rolls on high-quality diamond-cut alloy wheels and is available in a unique cosmetic kit featuring predominantly black and brushed silver colors. Customers can select from a range of attractive options, including Jasper Red Dual Tone, Moonstone White, Mystic Copper, and Black Mirror.



Under the hood, the Jawa 42 Bobber Black Mirror is powered by a 334cc liquid-cooled engine, delivering 29.9bhp and 32.7Nm of torque. This powerplant is paired with a 6-speed transmission, featuring an assist and slipper clutch for smooth gear shifts. Notably, the bike incorporates a 38mm throttle body, up from the previous 33mm, and a reduced idling rpm of 1,350rpm, enhancing overall refinement. Additionally, the rear monoshock has been fine-tuned to provide improved damping, ensuring a more comfortable riding experience.