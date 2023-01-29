Jaya Bheda Death Reason? Actress Rakhi Sawant’s Mother Dies After Long Battle With Cancer

Recently the news has come on the internet that a very famous Indian doctor and actress Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda has passed away recently. Jaya Bheda is no more among her close ones and she took her last breath on Saturday. Recently the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media uncounted reactions have been hitting the headlines on the internet. Jaya Bheda passing news has been confirmed by the actress. Now many people are inquisitive to know about the news whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Rakhi Sawant’s mother Jaya Bheda has passed away recently. She took her last breath on Saturday, 28 January 2023 In hospital where she was taking treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. She died after endometrial cancer. Jaya Bheda’s passing news has been confirmed by her daughter Rakhi Sawant. Rakhi Sawant shared an emotional post on her Instagram and wrote ”Today my mother’s hand was lifted from my head. And I have nothing left to lose. I love you, mother”. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Jaya Bheda Death Reason?

Jaya Bheda Death Reason?

As per the report, Rakhi Sawant's mother passed away at the age of 73 and lost her life at around 9 pm due to cancer. Jaya Bheda's mother had four stages of endometrial cancer which had spread to the brain, liver and lungs.

Rakhi Sawant shared a video on Social media platforms and her industry friends and well-wishers expressed their deep condolences to her and her family in the comment section. In the video, an Indian actress Rakhi Sawant sets on the floor inside the hospital room with her mother crying inconsolably. Since the news went out on social media many people are very shocked by this news and now they are expressing their heartfelt condolences to Rakhi Sawant’s family and paying a tribute to her mother. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.