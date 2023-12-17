CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Jayanta Das Death Reason? Assamese Veteran Actor Jayanta Das Passed Away

by Bhawna Yadav

We are announcing the passing of Jayanta Das. The recent viral news is coming that a very well-known Assamese veteran actor Jayanta Das has recently passed away. The sudden passing of Jayanta Das left the whole community shocked and disbelief. Recently, the passing news of Jayanta Das has gone viral on the web and caught a lot of attention from the viewers. The headlines generated a lot of attention. People are coming on the internet and wondering about his cause of death. The cause of death of Jayanta Das became the main discussion topic on the web. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Jayanta Das Death Reason

According to the sources, Assamese veteran actor Jayanta Das has recently passed away. He was known for his excellent tracking skills and vibrant nature. The actor was mostly known for his popular comedy serial ‘Bharaghar’. The Assamses veteran actor Jayanta Das was 54 years old at the time of his passing. Learn about Jayanta Das’s cause of death, obituary, funeral, and legacy in this article. The television industry is mourning a beloved actor. The unexpected passing of Jayanta Das left a void in people’s hearts. Many questions have been raised after his unexpected passing. Read more in the next section.

Jayanta Das Death Reason?

Further, his sudden passing has affected many individuals and left a lasting legacy beyond the realm of acting. The devasting demise news of Jayanta Das shattered his loved ones. The tributes are paid by the many celebrities. The actor Jayanta Das has gained popularity after working in the comedy serial ‘Bharaghar’. This was one of the hit comedy serials of Jayanta Das. Now, the question is raised what was his cause of death? The actor Jayanta Das was battling with liver ailments.  He died due to liver ailments. His treatment was ongoing at the Apollo Hospital in Guwahati where he went for treatment at the ICU.  Continue with this page.

The actor Jayanta Das played the Hemanta Kakoti role in the famous Assamese TV serial ‘Bharaghar’. He worked in various Assamese serials and movies. Currently, his family is battling with their tough times after his passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and all the young people whose lives he touched through his guidance and mentorship. The community is grieving the loss of an exceptional figure who left a lasting impact on countless lives. He will always missed by his loved ones. If we get any other information we will let you on the same site.

