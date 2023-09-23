Jaylee Chillson Cause of Death? ‘Bullied’ Kansas Teen Shot Herself Dead in Front of Cop

The breaking news is coming that a Kansa girl killed herself in front of the cop. As per the sources, a 14-year-old girl killed herself in front of the cop. Currently, netizens hit the search engine regarding the 14-year-old. The girl’s name is identified as Jaylee Chillson. In this article, we are going to talk about Jaylee Chillson. As per the sources, a bullied Kansa teen shot herself dead in front of a cop after disobeying her parents to attend the party. This news has gone viral over the internet and becoming today’s hot topic. If you are interested to know this in detail, go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, a 14-year-old girl who is described as a bullied teenage girl killed herself. The girl left her home to attend a field party which was held in Aurora, Kansas. The Shreiffs want to take the teenage girl to her home but she refuses and kills herself. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet. And with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it goes viral. Everyone is searching for viral news.

Jaylee Chillson Cause of Death?

Further, the 16-year-old whose name was Jaylee Chillson took her last breath in her father’s arms. She shot herself in front of the cops who were trying to take her. The Cloud County Sheriff’s Office got the information of Jaylee Chillson. She was out of her house for the party around 11:30 p.m. On September 16, the Cloud County Sheriff’s tracked Jaylee’s location. The cops wanted to take her to her house but she snatched the gun and shot herself. Swipe up the page to know more.

The teenage girl's father's name is Jeb so informed his daughter's information. He heard the voice of a gunshot. When Jeb arrived, he found that his daughter shot herself and she was lying on the ground. Now, people are searching for where she got the gun so let is inform you that it is unknown from where she got the gun. The girl passed away on September 16, 2023. She was in an Aurora, Kansas party after she ran away from her home earlier that day. The party was organized by the college and high school students. The teenage girl died on the spot. The investigation is still ongoing.