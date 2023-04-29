Jean-Paul Costa Death Reason? Renowned Jurist Jean-Paul Costa Passed Away at 81

It is very hard to announce that Jean-Paul Costa has passed away recently. He was a Former President of the European Court of Human Rights who is no longer among his close ones and he took his last breath on Thursday at the age of 81. Recently his passing news came on the internet his close ones are very saddened and shocked and currently they are mourning his death. Now many people have been searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Jean-Paul Costa was a French Jurist and he was the president of the European Court of Human Rights from 19 January 2007 to 2011. He was first elected as a judge of the Court on 1 November 1998 and in 2009 was selected to work an additional three years as President. He was scheduled as Auditeur in the Councill of State a body of the French national government that worked as the last-resort executive court and offered legal advice to the executive branch, in June 1966. He worked as the leader of the French delegation during the negotiations for the channel Tunnel’s construction. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Jean-Paul Costa Death Reason?

Professor Jean-Paul Costa is no more among his close ones and he breathed last on 27 April 2023, Thursday when he was 81 years old. His demise news has been confirmed by a European Public Law Organization on Facebook. Since his passing news has come many people broken by his death and they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Reportedly, there is no information about his cause of death as it has been not disclosed yet by his family and friends. As far as we know, he was born on 3 November 1941 in Tunis, French Tunisia. He completed his education at Lycée Carnot. After attending the elite Lycee Henri IV in Paris, he continued his education at Sciences Po. He was a very amazing person and he will be always remembered by his close ones. Since his passing news went out on the social media platforms many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid tribute to him on the social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.