Jean Paul Ze Bella Death Reason: Zangalewa Group Founder & Leader Dies At 71:- We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of the Zangalewa Group member Jean Paul Ze Bella suddenly passed away. Yes, Paul Ze Bella has gone from this world. According to the sources, Bella took his last breath on Sunday, January 15, 2023. Since the news of his passing was confirmed, many people across the country including celebrities are paying tribute to him and giving condolence to his family who is going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family member. Many people want to know the cause of his death and how did he die? Keep reading this article to get more details here.

According to the sources, the cause of her death has been confirmed officially. One of the posts reads,” Ze Bella is no more. The Chief Warrant Officer is one of the founders of the Zangalewa band from Cameroon. Zangalewa’s hit song, Zangalewa was later copyrighted by Shakira and incorporated into the theme song of the FIFA World Cup 2010 in South Africa. Jean Paul Ze Bella also inspired and transformed the orchestra of Cameroon’s presidential guard into a school of music. May his soul RIPP”.

What Was Jean Paul Ze Bella Cause Of Death?

According to the sources, many posts are revealing the cause of his death. Well, it was reported that Jean Paul Ze Bella passed away from lung cancer. At the age of his death, he was 71 years old. As per the sources, he was the founder and leader of the Zangalewa group who is well-known for the popular hit song “Zamina Mina Mina”. He took his last breath in the military hospital in Yaounde, the nation’s capital.

Along with this, the popular artist and musician Johnny Tezano claimed that Ze Bella had been battling lung cancer for several years. The news of his sudden passing was confirmed by other artists.

Who Was Jean Paul Ze Bella?

Being a founder of the Zangalewa group, Ze Bella was a popular music artist of the band of the popular song Zamina mina (Zangalewa). This is a 1986 hit song, which was sung by a Makossa group from Cameroon. Let us tell you that he was the popular author of the song “Waka Waka” which was remixed by singer Shakira, the Waka Waka, Official 2010 FIFA World Cup Song. Unfortunately, a talented personality has gone from this world. He will be always remembered as a great leader.