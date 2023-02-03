Jean-Pierre Jabouille Dead: Double F1 Race Winner Jean-Pierre Jabouille Passed Away at 80

The world racing is mourning the passing of the legendary French racing driver, Jean-Pierre Jabouille who sadly passed away at the age of 80. Yes, one of the most iconic racers in the history of racing has gone from this world leaving his fans and family devastated. It is hard to believe that the artist has gone from this world. Jean-Pierre Jabouille was the former Grand Prix driver who took Renault’s first Formula 1 win. Being a part of the racing community, he was a key part of 1977’s Renault entry into Formula 1 racing – and they were the first manufacturer to use a turbocharged engine.

Since the news of Jean-Pierre Jabouille was confirmed on the Internet, many personalities and former racers paid tributes to the racing driver and gave deep condolences to his family members who are going through a difficult time. French racer, Esteban Ocon tweeted,” A great man has left us. I salute the memory of Jean-Pierre Jabouille, a legend of French sport who forever marked the history of F1 and Renault. Rest in peace champion, and thank you for everything”. Esteban described Jean-Pierre Jabouille “legend” in the world of racing.

Jean-Pierre Jabouille Dead

Born as Jean-Pierre Jabouille on October 1, 1942, in Paris, France. He first made his mark in French Formula Three in 1967 and 1968 maintain the car himself on his way to the runner-up spot behind Francois Cevert. He remained active from 1974-1975 and 1977-1981 in which he appeared in 55 racing and also stayed a part of many teams such as Frank Williams Racing Cars, Tyrrell, Renault and Ligier.

Along with this, the racer raced in 55 Formula One Grands Prix, earning two wins during the first years of Renault’s turbocharged program in the late 70s and early 80s. The team said,” He spearheaded Renault’s journey into F1 in 1977 with his resilient and dare-to-do attitude. His determination and dedication to succeed inspired many. we are where we are tody because of Jean-Pierre and his legacy lives on”. He also raced the 24 Hours of Le Mans from late 1960s to early 1990s, driving for Alpine, Matra, Sauber, and Peugoet, and collecting four third finishes in 1973, 74, 92 and 93. Being a racer, he was also an engineer.

He became a part of several races during his career and earned massive respect and love from his fans across the world. Unfortunately, the legendary racer has gone from this world. He will be always remembered by his family and friends. #RIPJean-PierreJabouille