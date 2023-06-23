JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Exam Result Out TOMORROW | Steps To Check Here’s

The breaking news is coming for the Jee aspirants that Jee Advanced AAT 2023 results releasing on June 24, 2023. Currently, this news is at the top of social media headlines. Now, the wait is over for the Jee aspirants who were waiting for a long time for their Jee Advance result which is going to be released tomorrow. This news is becoming a hot topic on the web. In this article, we are going to talk deeply that how you can check your Jee Advanced result. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per reports, Jee Advanced 2023 results releasing on June 24, 2023. Aspirants are very excited to know how can they check their own results online. Joint Entrance Examination -Advanced (JEE Advanced ) formerly known as the IIT-JEE. JEE Advanced was started 60 years ago in the year 1961. The exam is conducted to offer admission into the various courses in the IITs like Engineering, Science, and Architecture. The JEE Advanced exam is in two shifts and each paper is for 3 hours. So the total duration of the JEE Advanced exam is 6 hours a day. Its conducted once a year in English and Hindi language. JEE Advanced permits only a maximum of 2 attempts in a consecutive year.

JEE Advanced AAT 2023 Exam Result

According to the sources, the Indian Institute of Technology will be declared the results of the Jee Advanced AAT 2023. The release date is June 24, 2023. Aspirants who appeared in this exam can check their results on the official website of IIT JEE at jeeadv. According to the data released with the JEE Advanced Result 2023, 1,89,744 students registered for the JEE Advanced 2023 Exam. Out of the total registered candidates, 1,80,372 appeared and 43,773 were able to qualify for the exam marking an overall qualifying percentage of 24.5%.

Further, 2023 registration was started on June 18 and conducted on June 19, 2023. There is no individual ranking system in the AAT. Only cut-off students will be announced Pass. The JEE Advanced 2023 Result can be accessed from the official website i.e. jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates are advised to keep their roll number handy and follow the steps below to download the scorecard or view the result:

1) Open the official website at www.jeeadv.ac.in.

2) On the homepage, click on “Link for Result Portal”.

3) When the log-in page opens, enter your roll number, date of birth, and phone number.

4) click on “get the result” and the JEE Advanced Result 2023 appears on the screen.

6)Check your results and take a screenshot of the same for future reference.

Follow the all step to watch your results of Jee Advanced 2023.