JEE Mains 2024 Result Live: NTA Drops 6 Questions From Final Answer key, Result Next on jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Jee Mains 2024 Result is out. Stay with in this article to find out more about this news. On February 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) unveiled the ultimate answer key for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024 session 1. The results of this Engineering entrance examination are scheduled to be announced later today on jeemain.nta.ac.in. Access the JEE Main 2024 final answer key through the provided link. To access JEE Mains results, applicants need to use their application number and date of birth for downloading JEE Main scorecards.

It’s important to highlight that the NTA has excluded six questions across shifts from the final answer key. According to the policy, for Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), all candidates will receive full marks for these questions, regardless of whether the question was attempted or not. In the case of numerical questions, if a question is dropped, candidates who attempted it will be awarded full marks. The initial session of JEE Main 2024 occurred on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1.

JEE Mains 2024 Result Live

The BArch and BPlanning (paper 2) examination took place on the first day, while the BE/BTech (paper 1) examination was held on the subsequent days. A total of 12,31,874 candidates were registered for both JEE Mains papers, with 11,70,036 candidates participating in the test. The All India ranks for JEE Main 2024 will be disclosed in the final results following the session 2 examination. In the previous session, 43 candidates achieved a perfect 100 percentile in the entrance examination.

Singaraju Venkat Koundinya from Telangana secured rank 1, while Kallakuri Sainadh Srimanth from Andhra Pradesh and Ishan Khandelwal from Rajasthan secured ranks 2 and 3, respectively. For each correct answer or the most suitable response, candidates will be awarded four marks (+4). Marking any incorrect option will result in a deduction of one mark (-1). Questions left unanswered or marked for review will receive no marks (0). In the case where more than one option is deemed correct, four marks (+4) will be granted to those who have marked any of the correct options. If all options are considered correct, then four marks (+4) will be given to all candidates who attempted the question.