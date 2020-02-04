JEE Mains & Advance 2020 | Hall Ticket, Result and Counselling

IIT Delhi is going to conduct the JEE Advanced 2020 on 17th May and the result of the entrance exam will be announced on 8th June 2020. Joint Entrance Examination Main is commonly known as JEE Main exam and it is a National level examination. The conducting body of JEE Main is National Testing Agency (NTA). JEE MAIN is the National level screening test conducted every year to take Admission in B.E, B.Tech, B.Plan, and B.Arch Courses.

The exam is conducted for those students who want to make their career through NITs, IIITs, CFTIs, and several renowned institutions. JEE Main 2020 April Session Registration will start on 7th February 2020. The aspirants who want to apply for JEE Main will require going through registration procedures.

JEE Advanced 2020 admission process

JEE Advanced 2020 admission process includes the following steps:

STEP 1: JEE Advanced 2020 Registration/ Filling the online application form

Candidates can register for JEE Advanced 2020 examination from 7th February 2020. JEE Advanced application cannot be withdrawn after the registration process has been completed by the candidate.

STEP 2: JEE Advanced 2020 Admit cards

After the registration process for JEE Advanced gets over, candidates can download their JEE Advanced admit card from the official online registration portal of this engineering entrance examination.

Candidates will be asked to produce a copy of their downloaded admit card at the time of examination. The original JEE Advanced admit card must be retained by the candidates till all the admission formalities of the exam are completed.

STEP 3: JEE Advanced 2020 Results

JEE Advanced 2020 results will be announced on 8th June, 2020. The exam result comprises a candidate’s score in the exam and qualifying status. Candidates will be able to check their JEE Advanced 2020 results on the official website of IIT Delhi. IIT Delhi under the guidance of JAB will be conducting JEE Advanced in 2020 and will also be responsible for the release of exam results.

Documents required for registration

Birth certificate for age proof

Class XII marks sheet/certificate for 75% cut-off

Identity proof

Citizenship certificate/Passport

Testimonial (if required)

JEE Main 2020-2021 Counselling

After the release of the result, the board will announce the detailed schedule of JEE Main 2020 counseling. Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct the counseling of JEE Main. JEE Main counseling is an online process wherein candidates go through the document verification process, choose institute, select branch for admission, pay fee, etc.

The Counseling process will be organized from the third week of June 2020. JEE Main 2020 Counseling will be conducted in online mode. To appear in the counseling, candidates will have to register themselves. Only selected students will be able to attend the admission process by registering themselves and paying the counseling fee. The counseling will only take place for the selected students who are bearing their names on the merit list. The merit list will be provided after the announcement of the result which contains the name of selected students who have got rank in the exam.

