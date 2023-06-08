Jeff Baugh Cause of Death? Veteran Los Angeles Traffic Reporter Jeff Baugh Dies

It is very hard to announce that Jeff Baugh has passed away recently. He was a veteran traffic reporter who is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath at the age of 81 on Tuesday night. Recently his passing news has come on the internet many people are saddened and shocked as no one thought their beloved person will leave the world like this. Now many people are inquisitive to know about him and what happened to him. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Jeff Baugh was an air traffic reporter for Metro from January 1989 to December 12, 1991, and served almost only for KFWB. He was a very amazing person who was better known for his kind nature. He started reporting for KFWB in 1986 and he was working with KFI at the time of his death. Bill Gaines, the regional director of operations for Metro notified the other staff members and him in November 1991 that KFWB would not be renewing its contract with Metro. Gaines promised to keep Baugh employed. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Jeff Baugh Cause of Death?

A veteran traffic reporter Jeff Baugh is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on Tuesday night, 6 June 2023 when he was 81 years old. Since his passing news went out on the social media platforms lots of people are very saddened and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, Jeff passed away after struggling with lung cancer. His sudden death left many people in shock and pain. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Jeff was a great reporter and wonderful person who achieved huge success due to his best work. He was a beloved member of the family and he will be always remembered by his family, friends, and well-wishers. Since his passing news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened and broken. Now many people are expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms. May Jeff Baugh’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.