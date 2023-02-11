Jeff Charles Death Reason? Voice of the ECU Pirates, Passed Away Cause of Death

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Jeff Charles has passed away. He was an East Caroline athletics radio voice. He is no longer among his close ones and he breathed last on Friday. Recently those close to him are saddened to learn about his death and they have been expressing their heartfelt condolences to Jeff Charles’s family. Now many people have been searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about his cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Jeff Charles was an iconic figure in East Caroline University sports and was the school’s Voice of the Pirates” since 1988. He had an impressive career, calling games for Virginia Tech, and Furman prior to his tenure at ECU and Illinois. His famous voice was heard most recently during his 1,000th ECU men’s basketball game last month. He was a very respectful person who achieved huge success due to his best work and he will be always remembered by his close ones. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Jeff Charles Death Reason?

The longtime "Voice of the Pirates" for East Carolina University, Jeff Charles is no more among his close ones. He took his last breath on 10 February 2023, Friday. His passing news has been confirmed by many social networking sites. He died suddenly in New Orleans while attending the team for Saturday's game at Tulane.

Since his passing news went out on social media uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.