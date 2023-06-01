Jelly Roll Cheat On Bunnie? Divorce Fake Rumors Explained!

There is a piece of news coming out that Jelly Roll cheated on her beloved partner Bunnie. Yes, you heard right it is also shared that they both are going to divorce together but some sources claim that it is just a rumor. He is an American singer, rapper, and songwriter who has a large number of fans around the world. Many of his fans are worried about them or their divorce news and hit the search engine to know the entire related to this matter. In this article, we shared the complete details about this topic and also talk about himself.

He got married to Bunnie in 2016 and now it is coming out that he cheated on his wife. Both of them couple have been one of the popular couples and fans’ favorite duo but recently some news was shared about their relationship life. Many users of social media are commenting and asking Bunnie if Jelly cheated on her, and through a video, she cleared the current relationship status between her and Jelly. This video went viral and currently circulating on various social media pages.

Jelly Roll Cheat On Bunnie?

First, we confirmed that both couples are still together but the rumors about thier divorce have remained in the media for quite a while now. They have both been in a relationship for a long time many years. If we talk about this viral video then it was shared on 13 July 2018 titled The Breakup Vlog. However, she didn’t want to give any information about the breakup. The couple are the parents of two children named Bailee Ann and Noah Buddy DeFord. However,t they both children are from his past relationship. Meanwhile, he married Bunnie but the children are not from her.

Jason Bradley DeFord is his complete name but he is mostly known as Jelly Roll. He was born in Antioch, Tennessee, U.S. on 4 December 1984 and he is currently 38 years old. He is an American singer, rapper, and songwriter who is mostly known for his guitar-playing skill. He is known for his collaborations with Lil Wyte, Struggle Jennings, and Tech N9ne. He won three CMT Music Awards for the song “Son of a Sinner” in 2023. He is now facing attention because of a rumor that explains he cheated on Bunnie but we shared the complete details above that it is just a rumor. We will update our article after getting more news or information related to their relationship.